StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
