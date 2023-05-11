StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

