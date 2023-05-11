StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 1.8 %

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services.

