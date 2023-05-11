StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is presently -28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mannatech by 167.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter worth $417,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Featured Stories

