StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.09 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Read More
