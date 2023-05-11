StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.09 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

