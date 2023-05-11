StockNews.com Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Hold

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTSH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

