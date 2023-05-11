StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACOR opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.