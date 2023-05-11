StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
ACOR opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
