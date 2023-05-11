StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.35.
About Oragenics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.