StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Oragenics alerts:

About Oragenics

(Get Rating)

See Also

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.