StockNews.com Lowers Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $497.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $52.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $512,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 582.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.