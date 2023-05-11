StockNews.com Lowers Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

RDWR opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.22 million, a P/E ratio of -120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 298.92 and a beta of 0.96. Radware has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.77.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radware by 73.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radware by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Radware by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

