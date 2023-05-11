StockNews.com Upgrades Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) to “Hold”

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 168,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,966. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

