Strategic Equity Management Has $8.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Strategic Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.65. 7,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,847. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $68.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.