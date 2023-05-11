Strategic Equity Management Sells 1,583 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Equity Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.92. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

