Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.25 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.08 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.89 or 0.06654098 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,005,593 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

