Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Strauss Group Stock Performance
Shares of SGLJF stock remained flat at $28.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93. Strauss Group has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $29.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Strauss Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
About Strauss Group
Strauss Group Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a variety of branded food and beverage products. It operates the following operating segment: Health and Wellness; Fun and Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips and Spreads; Water; and Other.
