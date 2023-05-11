Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

