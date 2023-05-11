Sui Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Sui token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003896 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $554.26 million and approximately $345.77 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.14069221 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $677,864,454.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

