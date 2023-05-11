SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 57.8% in April

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.46. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

