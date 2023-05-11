Supremex Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of SXP traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.71. 5,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,540. The company has a market cap of C$148.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. Supremex has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.50 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Supremex will post 1.0599251 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark set a C$9.15 price objective on Supremex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

