SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 27,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,250. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 41.33 and a current ratio of 41.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,823.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuRo Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 308,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.