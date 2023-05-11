SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SuRo Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 27,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,250. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 41.33 and a current ratio of 41.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,823.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuRo Capital (SSSS)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.