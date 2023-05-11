Susquehanna Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $105.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $137.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,457 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Expedia Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,576 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $42,167,000 after buying an additional 179,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

