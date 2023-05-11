S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $57.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 411,768 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 369,150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 313,146 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.