S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
S&W Seed stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $57.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.