Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 21,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 35,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.38.

Sylogist Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$140.07 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.