Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Insider Acquires £279.84 in Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) insider Paul Webb bought 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £279.84 ($353.11).

Paul Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Paul Webb bought 857 shares of Synectics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £899.85 ($1,135.46).

Synectics Stock Down 0.9 %

SNX opened at GBX 105 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Synectics plc has a one year low of GBX 90.55 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 141.45 ($1.78).

Synectics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Synectics’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Synectics’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

