Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.95 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
