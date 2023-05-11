T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

