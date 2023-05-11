T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $154.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

