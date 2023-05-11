Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Trading Down 2.7 %

About Tantech

Shares of Tantech stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 36,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Tantech has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

