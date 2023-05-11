Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 46.4% in April

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Taoping

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Price Performance

Shares of Taoping stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 5,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,431. Taoping has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping, Inc operates as block chain technology and smart cloud services provider. It operates through the following segments: Cloud-based Technology, Blockchain Technology, Traditional Information Technology. The CBT segment includes the company’s cloud based products and data storage related services sold to private sectors.

