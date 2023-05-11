TD Securities Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

WPM stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

