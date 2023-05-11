Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of THW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,683. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tekla World Healthcare Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.