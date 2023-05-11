Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.
Recommended Stories
