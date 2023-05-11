Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.15

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 3062146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
