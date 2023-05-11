TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

TELUS stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 130.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in TELUS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

