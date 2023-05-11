Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $454.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

