Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Chardan Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 214.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TNYA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

TNYA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 1,072,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,584. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

