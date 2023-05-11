TerraVest Industries Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$28.00. 14,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.20. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$21.85 and a 1-year high of C$28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$177.20 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

