TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TESS opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile



