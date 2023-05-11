Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $654,360.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $105.88 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $113.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

