The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.34.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.18% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
