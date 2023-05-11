The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.34.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.18% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Featured Articles

