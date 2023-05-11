The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 323.8% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,563. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $130,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

