The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.9% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.70.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $286.45. The stock had a trading volume of 989,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,530. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

