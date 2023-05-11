The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $507,454.64 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,118,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,115,438.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.
- On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $658,123.08.
- On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.00.
HHC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 183,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58.
HHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
