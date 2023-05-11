The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $507,454.64 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,118,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,115,438.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.00.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 183,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

