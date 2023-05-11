The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $55.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.