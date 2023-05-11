The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.
Southern Trading Up 1.3 %
SO opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,773 shares of company stock worth $1,156,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southern Company Profile
The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.
