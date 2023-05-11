The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.98

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $8.36. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 21,036 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
