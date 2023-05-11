The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after buying an additional 132,186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 677.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,646 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,937. The Taiwan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

Taiwan Fund is an an integral economic player and closed-end management investment company. It allows investors to access and participate in the growth of the economy and the stock market, as well as the investment potential of the mainland and other emerging economies in the region.

