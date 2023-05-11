The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TJX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 937,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.