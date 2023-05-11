The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Wendy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 1,655,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

