The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

WMB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.11. 2,410,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,422. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

