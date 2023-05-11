Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading 20.8% Higher

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 20.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 159,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 87,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$60.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

